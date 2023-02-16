Texas College held its Founders’ Convocation, a formal commemoration of its 129th anniversary, Wednesday morning with Rev. Dr. Willie C. Champion as the key speaker.
Held in the Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium, various speakers spoke before faculty and students of the importance of Texas College's history.
“As we sit and experience today’s convocation, I want us for a moment to reflect about what it may have been like a century ago,” said Dwight Fennell, Texas College president. “When people came to this property for an education, because they felt it was a 'safe' place to pray; it provided for a safe and comfortable environment to socialize; it was a place that inspired hope and vision; and it offered an environment for preparing for a better and bright future with the receipt of an education.”
Excluded from the segregated university system of Texas, the college was founded in 1894 on the vision that those who were restricted from education.
Ministers from Christian Methodist Episcopal Church sought the idea to provide education and founded Texas College.
Starting out with a four-room frame house, the historical Black college grew into 25 acres with more than 20 buildings -- four are historic landmarks and two are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Today,” Fennell said, “each of us serve as the gateway for creating opportunities for generations to come, as we provide an education for those who enroll with us.”
Texas College has bred notable alumni such as Dr. Mildred Jefferson, the first Black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School; Irma Hall, a former educator turned actress; Billye Suber Aaron, philanthropist and television personality, as well as the wife of late baseball legend Hank Aaron; and Dr. Caroline Wanga, CEO of Essence.
Others have ascended to become educators, elected officials, attorneys, physicians and many more impactful leadership roles.
“We formally gather to pay homage to our past, that is, since 1894, for over 129 years,” said Jake Martin, chief marketing and communications officer for Texas College. “Texas College has continuously served as a beacon of hope for the surrounding communities and beyond as a conduit to provide educational opportunities for all.”
Dr. Jan Duncan, vice president for academic affairs, introduced Champion, citing his many accomplishments as a man of faith, including serving as associate professor of religion and college chaplain at Texas College.
He became an ordained deacon in 1977, elder in 1978 and admitted into full connection in the Central Texas Conference in 1980 by Bishop C.D. Coleman.
He has also been a visiting teacher at Perkins School of Theology, teaching in the area of evangelism, just a few mentions of his very long but impressive theological resume.
“Founders' Day is a very important day on the college calendar,” Champion said. “The community… needs to commemorate those who founded the college with limited resources.”
He addressed the audience at Texas College like any other congregation, with passion while citing canons of the Bible.
Champion segued his speech on opportunities: “The day you step foot on this campus, your life will really change, you will never be the same.”
Texas College is an opportunity of a lifetime, he declared.
“I imagine when some of you arrived on campus and looked around and said ‘what place is this?’ because you were looking for something else,” Champion said, “but I got news for you -- this is where God wants you.”
The itinerary of the convocation included additional remarks from Dr. Cynthia Marshall-Biggins, vice president for student affairs; Dr. Patricia McKenzie, vice chairperson of the board of trustees; Isadore Stewart, III, SGA president and Kai’Lyn Primus, Miss Texas College.
Under the direction of Charles Shaw, the Texas College Choir provided the music, highlighting a particular anthem for the occasion: “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
“Throughout the… 129 years, there have undoubtedly been peaks, as well as valleys for the college,” Martin said, “but yet we are here.”