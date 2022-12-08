Big changes are slated for residential nonprofit Breckenridge Village, which will soon receive an $800,000 grant for the much-needed installation of a water main for the new Douglas R. Mehling II Center.
“After evaluating multiple options, including building our own water system, ultimately the most cost-effective solution was to work with the City of Tyler and expand infrastructure,” said Breckenridge Village Executive Director Chelsea Owens.
Breckenridge Village of Tyler, 15062 County Road 1145 in Tyler, is a faith-based community dedicated to helping adults with mild to moderate intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization offers residential and day enrichment programs that empower residents to develop spiritually, physically and socially.
The grant comes from FirstDay Foundation, a charitable foundation based in San Antonio that provides philanthropic grants and management and governance services to nonprofit organizations doing good work in Texas and beyond.
Breckenridge Village reached its $5 million capital campaign goal to construct the center in December 2020 and announced the building would be complete in March 2022 with a grand opening ceremony to follow. However, the construction process has had some setbacks.
“Construction is tough and unpredictable, especially since 2020,” said FirstDay Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin C. Dinnin. “This is one of those moments you have to be adaptive and accept that there’s a new need an old budget can’t cover. We saw that with Breckenridge Village and knew we wanted to act.”
Initial construction for the Douglas R. Mehling II Center began in 2021. The new, multipurpose building will provide residents with state-of-the-art classroom space and a larger gathering area for special occasions and fundraisers.
Of the multimillion-dollar budget to construct the new building, donations totaling $2.4 million were made by Doug and Patti Mehling, of Tyler, in honor of their late son and the namesake of the new center, Douglas R. Mehling II.
The Mehlings’ son, Douglas, was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy at an early age and passed away in 2016. He was 34.
Mehling earned a master’s degree in theology from the Adventist International Institute of Advanced Studies, and while earning his bachelor’s degree he consistently had a 4.0 GPA and served as senior class president, according to previous reports from the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Outside of the classroom, Mehling worked as an associate pastor at Grandview Seventh Day Adventist Church in Grandview.
The Mehlings’ daughter, Alex, has been a resident at Breckenridge Village since 2006.
This new grant will allow construction to continue as planned on the new center, further helping the adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by Breckenridge Village.
Breckenridge Village is currently hosting the inaugural Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village near the Tyler Pounds Regional airport as a fundraiser for their residents. Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village will remain open until Dec. 15.