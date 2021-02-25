Five Texas Air National Guard planes have landed at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport with water for 10 East Texas counties this week.
Two planes arrived at the Tyler airport on Thursday afternoon and continued to deliver resources throughout the afternoon.
One plane came into Tyler on Wednesday and two planes flew in with supplies on Tuesday, Adriana Rodriguez, public information officer for the city of Tyler, said.
She added that all five planes have been C-130 aircraft model.
CBS Rental & Supply in Tyler provided a forklift to unload the planes.
Water will be available for the counties in the region that put in a State of Texas Assistance Request through the state, Rodriguez said.
The STAR is intended to aid urban and rural municipalities alike with the ability to submit a request for assistance, while also eliminating the need for any complex board configuration, a multi-tiered approval process.