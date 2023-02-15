The Texas African American Museum will host its second annual Black History Month Gala this Saturday.

The theme of the event is "Understanding the Struggle" and the keynote speaker is Billy O’Quinn, who is currently the Director of the Supply Chain-Chemical Division for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. He is known as a highly respected executive in the manufacturing industry and corporate with over 30 years with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

O'Quinn is a "servant leader in the community and corporate America mentoring young diverse leaders and youth," according to the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. His motto is simple: “Work Hard and Stay Humble."

"Because all you have in this world is your name and you must protect your brand," the ECDC said.

Prior to accepting the role of director of supply chain, O'Quinn led numerous corporate and manufacturing teams within Goodyear North America.

O'Quinn has lived in eight different states and held 17 different leadership positions within Goodyear. He was appointed vice president of Goodyear’s Black Network Employee Resource Group from its inception where he served three terms with the responsibility for recruiting and maintaining new members through mentorship and coaching.

The Texas African American Museum hosted its inaugural Black History Month Gala in February 2022. To its surprise, during the gala Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali announced she would donate $1 million to the museum to help fund its renovation projects. However, a year later, the museum announced it never received the funds and in turn, had to relaunch its capital fundraising campaign.

As part of its $1 million fundraising campaign, the museum is currently holding a Black History Month Fundraiser Challenge during which it is encouraging people to donate $28 to the cause during the 28 days of February.

The second annual event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday night at the Willow Brook Country Club located at 3202 West Erwin St. in Tyler.

The Texas African American Museum is based in Tyler is under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization.

The sponsors for the 2023 gala are, Citizens 1st Bank, Southside Bank, Optimum, James I. Perkins Foundation, Brookshire's Grocery Company, Good Year, UT Tyler, Promise Academy, Community Funeral Home, and Bowie Ranch.

For more information, email taam@empowermentcdc.org