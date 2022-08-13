The Texas African American Museum reopened its doors Friday after Phase 1 of renovations.

People gathered at the museum for a ceremony followed by a tour of the revitalized facility.

“This has been an amazing re-grand opening up,” Said TAAM Executive Director Gloria Washington. “The crowd was fantastic, I was not anticipating this many visitors to show up today, but it's awesome. I am enjoying seeing everyone from different aspects of our community from the city of Tyler, Texas – It's just an enjoyable occasion.”

The museum closed at the end of March and renovations took until about two weeks ago, Washington said. Some of the renovations included redoing the ceiling, all new ceiling tiles, redoing lighting, adding new ceiling fans, bringing the restrooms up to ADA standards and painting.

Washington said she loves coming into the museum now and seeing how it looks inside now. It looks “so nice and so clean,” with the newly painted walls she said.

“We still have a little more work to go, but we are continuing the course.”

With the reopening of the renovated museum Washington said it will help them gain national support.

“We want this museum to be one of the great facets of Smith County, of the city of Tyler, Texas,” she said. “So we want to be able for people to help us preserve history, educate those that are interested in our history, what our ancestors suffered through, what they brought to our city and brought to our country – we want to keep history going.”

Head of the TAAM Advisory Committee Donnie Howard said he is excited about where the museum is going.

“The Bible says write a vision and make it plain,” Howard said. “So our vision for this building, for this information that we share about our history, is to help us remember the where we come from, but also to help us to look at where we're going.”

TAAM holds so much history all the way up to current days, he said. It is an asset to the community because it shows future generations what all they can accomplish but also what those of the past went through.

One special aspect of the museum is all of the Tyler history that is on display, Howard said. For instance on display there is an exhibit about the first barber college in Tyler and Tylerites such as Willie Neal Johnson, a known gospel singer, and Willie Lee Glass, who was an advocate for Texas College among other things.

This was Phase 1 of planned renovations to the museum. Washington said the next goal is to take the currently unusable bay area where fire trucks used to be kept and transform it into a conference area for the community to utilize.

Funding for this first phase primarily came from Juneteenth Pageant, anonymous donors and some fundraising, she said. The museum also applies for grants to help with funding. Each of these things will help fund Phase 2 as well.

After the grand reopening Washington said it is clear the TAAM “has been a great asset to the community because when visitors come in they see history … from their family, or from a family that they have heard about that they know about, and different items that's here in the museum and it brings them closer to our history.”

All of those interested in getting more involved with the museum can become a member of the TAAM. Those interested can do so by contacting Washington at texasafricanamericanmuseum.org or calling (903) 283-6089.

Memberships are $50 for six months, $100 for one year, $200 for two years and $1,000 for a lifetime membership.