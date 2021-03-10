To assist with its continued growth of exhibits, the Texas African American Museum in Tyler received two protective glass cases from a Dallas-based museum design firm with East Texas connections.
On Wednesday, Darryl Bihm, vice president of sales and marketing for Museum Arts in Dallas, brought the donated cases after recently seeing an article about the Texas African American Museum in Tyler.
Museum officials noticed there were some glass exhibit cases available to donate.
In the past, Museum Arts has built the East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore, the Kilgore Rangerettes Museum at Kilgore College and the Tyler Rose Museum in Tyler.
Bihm came out to the museum, located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tyler, to personally deliver the cases that would be used for future exhibits that the museum receives.
“We were looking for something we could do help this area,” he said. “They’re built to securely house artifacts. It’ll keep artifacts safe for years to come.”
TAAM Executive Director Gloria Washington called the donation wonderful and the protective cases an “added attraction to the museum.”
“The cases are beautiful and they will secure our artifacts,” she said.
Washington added the cases will hopefully be in use within the next week or so as the museum continues to receive donations to display.
He added that the professional cases help take the exhibits to the next level.
Bihm said TAAM is a good resource for the Tyler-area community, especially with its recent new location at a former city of Tyler Fire Department station.
The donation by Museum Arts is valued at just over $10,000.
“We are proud to be a corporate donor to such a wonderful museum that will serve as a bright light in this community for generations,” Bihm said. “Community involvement has always been important to who we are as a company and this museum is deserving of the community’s involvement, as well as ours.”
In addition to the donation of cases, the museum also recently received a donation of posters honoring the Buffalo Soldiers from Paul McCowan, a Buffalo Soldier reenactor since 1995 and Henderson County native.
Buffalo Soldiers were African American soldiers who served in the American western frontier after the Civil War.
“It’s my hometown. I grew up in Moore Station,” McCown said. “I’ve always looking for ways to give back to the community of where I came from.”