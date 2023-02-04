The Texas African American Museum in Tyler is encouraging the community to participate in its Black History Month fundraiser.
During the 28 days of February, the museum is challenging donors to make a $28 donation. The fundraiser is part of the museum's capital campaign, which was recently relaunched.
The museum said donors can make the donation in honor of the name of a "relative or any of your favorite Black history heroes."
The museum is also seeking 28 people to become a TAAM Ambassador during the month of February. To become an ambassador, just visit https://bit.ly/TAAMambassador and click "Become a Fundraiser." From there, ambassadors will create their own fundraising page.
"You will then have the opportunity to challenge your circle of influence to join you in donating $28 or more to the Texas African American Museum," organizers said.
A nice gift will be given to the top three fundraisers, according to organizers.
The Texas African American Museum is a program under the Empowerment Community Development Co, a nonprofit organization based in Tyler. In November 2020, the ECDC was gifted the previous Tyler Fire Station No. 4 on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to create the Texas African American Museum.
During that time, ECDC Board President Stanley Cofer announced the nonprofit’s $1 million campaign to raise funds for the renovation of the 5,000- square-foot facility.
The board was ecstatic when Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, made a surprise announcement in February 2022 during the inaugural Texas African American Museum and Empowerment Community Development Corporation gala and fundraiser that she would donate $1 million to the museum.
But just last week on Jan. 24, the ECDC announced Ali does not plan to follow through with the donation.
“... The only feedback that she has given is that ‘she doesn’t have the funds,’” the ECDC said.
Board members said the museum has seen a drop in its donations due to the community assuming it had that $1 million in its pocket. The board said without those funds, community support and contribution is needed more than ever.
“We want people to know that not one dime of that $1 million came through and we need to move on with our fundraising to continue our projects with the Texas African American Museum,” said Gloria Washington, executive director of the Texas African American Museum.
Washington said the board is working hard to make the museum a premier destination. The board's goal is to "preserve and educate the public on African American history in Texas, in Tyler and throughout America."
“It’s so very important that the community come together with us,” Washington said. “We are trying to promote and develop a high-class museum here in Tyler, Texas, and it’s so important that you all make a donation.”
Washington said big or small, every penny makes a difference.
For more information or to donate, visit www.texasafricanamericanmuseum.org. You can donate directly to the Black History Month Fundraiser at https://bit.ly/TAAMfundraiserchallenge.