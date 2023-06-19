Laughter and music spilled out the front door of the Texas African American Museum as children played corn hole and adults played bingo during the museum’s Juneteenth community celebration.
The event, which took place Monday, was a way to recognize and observe the Juneteenth holiday, according to Museum Executive Director and Curator Gloria Washington.
“We are presenting this event to bring awareness and to bring education to what June 19 means to the African American community,” she said. “We are doing a tour of the museum and have different artifacts on display and other activities. We will also have a reading of the declaration."
The displays included photos from public lynchings of Black men on the downtown square of Tyler between the years of 1890 and 1912.
Washington said people came from as far as New York for the celebration.
“We’ve had people come from New York to visit and see what the museum and this event is all about,” she said.
A group also came from Florida to attend the event.
Washington said she hoped visitors would get a better understanding of African American history after attending the event.
“This is really about educating the public about our African American history, events that happened before slavery was ended and events that happened after and continue today,” she said.
Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day, is a holiday in the United States that commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas in June 1865, and more generally the emancipation of African-American slaves through the Confederate South.
Celebrated on June 19, the term is a portmanteau of June and nineteenth, and is recognized as a state holiday or special day of observance in most states.
The museum remains focused on education and historic preservation of African American history both on a regional and national level. Its mission is to explore, expand, preserve, and educate those who are interested in African American history, culture, and contributions to society through photographs, artifacts, and more.
The museum holds several events throughout the year and will hold a celebration for African American Music Appreciation Month on Sunday.
For more information, visit the Texas African American Museum Facebook page.