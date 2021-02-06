Editor's Note: This story is the first in a series about local Black history celebrations and Black leaders in the Tyler area.
The Texas African American Museum in Tyler is dedicated to preserving African American history in America and in Tyler, not only during the month of February when Black history is celebrated, but all year long.
Tyler resident, Tony McCleveland, has an exhibit at the museum that showcases photographs of his work for the city of Tyler. McCleveland uses a shuttle bus with many seating areas for people to ride through the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail.
While McCleveland drove the shuttle bus in a Juneteenth parade about two years ago, Susan Travis, vice president of tourism and servicing for the Tyler Chamber of Commerce, approached him and asked if he’d be interested in working with the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail.
“They said, ‘We just wanted to let you use your buggie to shuttle people around so they can see the azaleas and things of that nature’ because a lot of them were up in age and a lot of walking was needed. So, I gave them a ride and my slogan was, ‘Let someone do the driving while you look around and everything. You’re in God’s creation’,” McCleveland said.
When people started riding the shuttle bus, they loved it. McCleveland also began to love it. He began to appreciate the beauty of the azaleas in Tyler.
“I dealt with a lot of people coming from all over the United States. You’d be surprised how far people came to Tyler, just to ride this shuttle and see the Azalea Trails. They come from Ohio, I had some come from Idaho, New York, Chicago, Florida, Alabama, they came from everywhere,” McCleveland said.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., McCleveland said there were about two or three people that were from Tyler, and that most of the audience was from out of town.
Throughout his hobby of driving people through the trails in the shuttle bus, McCleveland kept his job as a truck driver. One day while listening to the radio, he heard an advertisement about the Texas African American Museum in Tyler and that they were going to give a museum show about things that have happened in the city.
“I told my wife, look, this is us. This is an opportunity for us to show what we’ve been doing here in Tyler. So, I called Miss Gloria (Washington) and she told me, ‘Well bring your pictures down here,’ because I had pictures sitting in my house. It’s memories for me and my wife. This is something big that we really enjoy doing,” he said.
Today, the exhibit showcases photos of McCleveland with guests of the shuttle bus.
“Black history is something that you have to have a vision. Old men dream and young men dream, they have visions. And that was my vision, to just do something, before I leave this world, that will put a smile on people’s face. I believe that this shuttle really put a smile on peoples’ faces because you never know what people are going through. Because when they get on the buggie, sometimes they get on with a frown but when they get through riding them, they get off with a smile,” McCleveland said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected McCleveland’s shuttle bus, and after contracting the virus and having it for two months, McCleveland decided to shut it down and not continue the tours until the pandemic is over, hopefully next year, he said.
Gloria Mays Washington, executive director and volunteer at the Texas African American museum, said that McCleveland’s exhibit is an inspiration for the younger generation.
“We are local, state, regional, national and international. It’s wonderful having African Americans here in Tyler be able to display how they have contributed to our society. With Mr. Tony and his buggie, works with his Azalea Trails. It’s his personal piece of equipment but he utilizes it during the Tyler Azalea festival. It’s wonderful having him allowing us to use his photographs, his collage, to depict to young people that, ‘If Mr. Tony can do it, I can do it as well.’ Your ability to learn is not limited. Your ability to do is not limited. And Mr. Tony will show you that,” she said.
Mays said it bothers her that Black history is only celebrated one month out of the year.
“History is developed daily. Not just one month out of the year, but daily. If we can move past one month of February, which is Black history month, that will be something greater that we can look forward to. Here at the museum, I present Black history every day,” she said.
She emphasized the importance of visiting the museum, no matter what a person's skin color is, to build a better race relationship to other ethnicities and nationalities.
“Segregation ended a long time ago. History has a way of repeating itself. We definitely don’t want to see those things happen again," Washington said. "We need to go further into becoming better citizens to each other and not continuing to harm each other.”
Maggie Brown, visitor at the African American museum of Tyler, is a museum director at Houston Baptist University for the museum of southern history and the museum of American architecture and decorative arts.
“My family lives here in Tyler, so I’m just up for a visit. We heard about this museum and we just wanted to come by. We like to tour museums. We really like African American history and civil rights history,” Brown said.
According to Brown, civil rights and Black history is important because the nation was built by African Americans, and it hasn’t been taught in schools.
“It’s important to know where we came from, where we’re going and to honor the contributions of Black people to this country,” Brown said. "I didn’t know how many historical, famous figures are from Tyler and the East Texas area. You should come by and see everything. You’ll learn a lot about Black history itself and Black history and its importance to this community. To me, personally, I feel like as a young white woman in this nation, that it’s important to honor the contributions of black people to the country and to acknowledge that and teach that, so that people know how important that is and how big the contribution actually is to the country."
The Texas African American Museum is working to reach their goal of raising $1 million for renovations to the museum, which was donated by the city of Tyler. The renovations will include new ceilings, lighting for the artifacts in the museum an addition of handicap-accessible bathrooms and more. Cash and checks can be dropped off at the museum, located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Tyler.