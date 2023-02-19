Attendees filled the Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler on Saturday to celebrate the Texas African American Museum’s second annual Black History Month Gala.

Guests filtered in, signing in upon entry before entering the dining room. Each table was decorated with precision.

“On your tables, if you’ve noticed you have beautiful flower arrangements donated by Mrs. (Gloria) Washington herself,” Sarah Cumming said to the crowd gathered to celebrate the occasion. “On the table also, the books are part of the exhibits in the museum.”

The Texas African American Museum, located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tyler, operates under Tyler-based nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation. The museum is dedicated to preserving and promoting the state’s African American history.

Mistress of ceremony Shardae LaRae Neal, who is an anchor at local news station CBS19, kicked off the evening by introducing Charles Shaw, who began the gala with some soft music.

“Just the effect that it brings on people, that’s what gives me the love of music – how it makes me feel and how it makes others feel,” said Shaw, who is currently the choir director at Texas College. “My music connects with Black History Month because it comes from the heart. I believe if music doesn’t come from the heart, then it cannot be effective.”

Washington, who is executive director of the museum, was excited to see such a great turnout to the second annual gala.

“The room is full. We’ve reached our capacity, and it’s just an overwhelming feeling,” Washington said.

Washington is passionate about preserving African American history and involving the community in the renovation of the museum, which she and the board believe can be a premier destination in Texas.

“There is no reason we cannot take part in this improvement of our African American society,” she said.

The evening continued with keynote speaker Billy O’Quinn. O’Quinn in 2015 was given the title vice president of Goodyear’s Black Network Employee

Recourse Group. He is also a youth minister and deacon, an avid volunteer, community supporter and a mentor.

The gala’s main purpose was to raise funds for the museum. One year ago at the inaugural gala, Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, promised a donation of $1 million to go to the museum and help with its renovation project. Last month, the museum and ECDC board announced Camacho-Ali retracted her donation because she said she “doesn’t have the funds.”

Due to the unexpected setback, the ECDC and museum have relaunched their $1 million capital fundraising campaign in order to complete renovations at the museum. The board encouraged guests to donate using the white envelope that was placed at the center of each table. A raffle was held as another way donations could be made.

“History has a way of repeating itself,” said Washington. “If you learn about your history and come to the Texas African American Museum, you will not fall into that trap, that footprint of repeating history. You can create history, but don’t fall back into what history used to be.”

The museum was originally founded by Clarence Shackelford in 2017. According to the museum’s website, he “felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history but to provide a place for outreach, where African American history would be celebrated more often than just February each year, acknowledging that he had not previously seen any cultural memorabilia to remind him of his ancestors, and was inspired to do so.”

As a branch of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, of which Shackelford was on the board, the museum began operation by developing and collecting exhibits with Washington serving as curator and executive director.

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation was not much older when it helped establish the new venture, according to the museum. Founded in 2015, the Empowerment Community Development Corporation quickly began to work at benefitting the community with local Pastor Stanley Cofer as president. In this role, Cofer has played a large role in the continued development of Tyler and looked to the museum as a continuation of that.

With approval and support from Cofer, Washington and Shackelford started the Texas African American Museum.

“In the beginning, it was mostly a virtual endeavor, with African American histories and news events posted to a Facebook page and webpage,” the museum website states. “Eventually, however, Shackleford and Washington had set up a single-room display inside of the Unique Shopping Mall off of West Erwin Street in Tyler. Surrounded by antiques and other goods, the small one-room display housed hundreds of donated photographs, African art displays, and artifacts from local Tyler history that included a poll tax receipt from Smith County.”

Despite the small space, Cofer, Shackleford and Washington turned the African American Museum into a larger presence in the community. In 2018, the Texas African American Museum relocated to a larger space on North Border Avenue.

“Washington took advantage of the larger space by implementing outreach opportunities that included school tours, hosting events, and gathering more local exhibits for display,” the website states. “With a larger and more permanent shelter, the museum began to flourish in the community.”

In November 2020, the City of Tyler donated the former fire station No. 4 on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the Empowerment Community Development Corporation for the purpose of housing the museum.

The museum opened to the public in January 2021.

“From humble beginnings and a virtual presence to a larger role in the Tyler community and a permanent home, the Texas African American Museum and the individuals who established it and maintain it are still working to preserve important historical stories for future generations,” the website states.

In March 2022, the museum temporarily closed to begin Phase 1 of its renovation project. It later reopened in August to reveal $40,000 worth of renovations.

The board has big plans to continue its renovations and bring new exhibits to the Tyler museum. However, it encourages the community to help. If you’d like to donate, visit www.texasafricanamericanmuseum.org or donate directly to the museum’s current Black History Month Fundraiser at https://bit.ly/TAAMfundraiserchallenge.