After a small mix-up in schedules with popular garden writer and horticulturist Felder Rushing, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Horticulture Education Committee in Smith County hosted Greg Grant as a keynote speaker. Following communication plans, Rushing will be set to arrive in Tyler next week for his original presentation on “Maverick Gardeners-Keepers of the Flame.”
Several attendees gathered in the auditorium at the Tyler Public Library to hear Grant’s presentation on “Show me your garden and I’ll tell you who you are.”
Grant shared he got into gardening after he was in charge of the class terrarium in the first grade. He had always dreamed of living in his grandparents’ home someday, and always envisioned what his garden would look like when he did.
From visiting different places, picking up different pieces of plans and design schemes, the garden is now a reflection of more than 30 years of dreaming and piecing together the view of what the home was supposed to look like.
Grant has also taught landscape design and horticulture design. He said oftentimes people think about how they want their gardens to look, some try to copy the nicest neighborhood in town. Grant said he does the opposite, he looks at people who love plants and gardening but don’t exactly know how to do it all themselves.
“What I’m learning is, everybody’s garden is a blank palette and they can paint any picture they want, and I’m just telling my process of doing that. It might be totally different from yours and everyone else in the room, I just like to share mine,” he said, adding that since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been more people interested in gardening who don’t really understand what it’s all about.
“They just think butterflies and flowers and picking strawberries out of their yard, and it’s really like a reflection of nature, it’s half life, half death, good, bad, ugly, always evolving, but there’s this beauty of planning and looking back, thinking ahead,” he said.
The main goal of his conversation with attendees at Monday’s event was for them to all understand that it’s okay to be themselves.
“My pet peeve is somebody goes around and tells you, ‘This is not an appropriate garden, this is a bad picture… it may not be right for the neighborhood you’re living in, but art is art and horticulture is half art and half gardening, so if it’s you, your story, who am I to judge anyone’s garden,” he said, adding gardening is about individual expression and being happy.
Allison Morrow , Smith County secretary for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension said although the globally known horticulturist was not available to make it to Tyler, he will return next week. She said Grant’s presentation informed of different styles of gardening and how people put themselves into the practice.
She said AgriLife hopes to accomplish their goal of spreading knowledge and research-based education.
“All of our programs, we hope to educate people and at least let people know, there’s a community of gardeners here that you can be friends with or just even learn from and AgriLife is always available as a resource,” she said.
She said she hopes events like these start an interest in gardening.
“It’s not hard to start right there in your own yard.”
Rushing will be in Tyler giving his presentation Sept. 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tyler Public Library auditorium.