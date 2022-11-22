Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program.
Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one.
This year, Texas Water Utilities is distributing a total of 98 turkeys from Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler, to customers in 23 Texas counties including Smith County.
Vice President of Operations for Texas Water Utilities’ Northeast Region Terry Benton said it was important to give back to the communities it serves, especially at this time of year.
“At Texas Water Utilities, we have a program called Water Assist, which is a payment assistance program for qualifying income eligible customers,” he said. “To help bring holiday cheer to families who may not be able to afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year, we are delivering Greenberg Smoked Turkeys to pre-registered customers in our Water Assist Program.”
“It is the season of giving and at Texas Water Utilities, we like to give back to the communities we serve,” Benton added.
Benton said the company purchased the popular Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, based in Tyler, as a way to support local businesses.
“Greenberg Smoked Turkeys is a local Texas company and we try to support local businesses whenever we can,” he said. “Texas Water Utilities purchased the turkeys and coordinated delivery through Greenberg Smoked Turkeys directly.”
President of Texas Water Utilities Jeffrey L. McIntyre said the company has been providing turkeys for over a decade.
“This is the eleventh year we have been able to help families across Texas during the holiday season through our Project Wishbone program,” he said. “We are members of the communities we serve, and it is important for us to be able to give back and make a real impact.”
Benton said Texas Water Utilities welcomes the opportunity to give back.
“Texas Water Utilities is dedicated to providing safe and reliable water to our customers, and we welcome the opportunity to give back to the communities we serve whenever we can,” he said.