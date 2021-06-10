Terrence Murphy was a standout student-athlete at both Chapel Hill High School and Texas A&M University.
While playing football was fun and he was really good at it, Murphy knew how important the academic side was.
“That was always a big thing for me,” Murphy said. “My mom was tough on me to be serious about the books.”
Murphy said he recorded all A’s throughout high school and that his first collegiate offers were of the academic variety.
Murphy eventually landed a football scholarship at Texas A&M University, where he was a three-time All-Big 12 Academic selection.
“Focus on your books,” Murphy said. “What other attributes do you have? You’re going to have to do more than play football, so it’s important to start honing in on that at an early age.”
That is part of the message Murphy wants to send when he hosts his free Terrence Murphy Camp: Football, Finance, Faith on Friday and Saturday at Chapel Hill High School.
Murphy was a quarterback at Chapel Hill, where he was the District 16-4A Offensive MVP in 2000. At Texas A&M, Murphy finished with 172 receptions for 2,600 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also a dynamic kick returner for the Aggies and was chosen to the Texas A&M All-Decade Team. At the time, he was the first receiver in school history to surpass 2,000 yards.
Murphy was selected in the second round (58th overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. After catching five passes for 36 yards in three games during his rookie season, Murphy suffered an injury on a hit from Thomas Davis of the Carolina Panthers. Murphy was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was released by Green Bay on April 20, 2006, and he announced his retirement on April 19, 2007.
Now, per his website, Murphy is a real estate entrepreneur, business coach and investor. He is the CEO for TM5 Properties.
The two-day event is set to begin at 5 p.m. Friday. The first night is for all ages, including parents, with the finance and faith portion.
On Saturday will be the football portion of the camp for ages 5 to 18 beginning at 7:30 a.m. and running until about 5 p.m.
“Growing up in East Texas, I was always looking for inspiration and wanting to motivated,” Murphy said. “I didn’t realize how much we didn’t have available to us until I went and traveled the world. I just want to bring back the information I’ve gathered and inspire and give back to my community.”
Murphy said there will be a lot of fundamental work on Saturday but that he also wants to get across the message of using football as a vehicle.
“Sports is just a vehicle. It’s not who you are,” Murphy said. “A lot of times athletes think their only way out is through football. Football is around for just a short time period. A 10-year career is a long one, and you are retired at the age of 32. And most college athletes go pro in something other than sports. So it’s important to become more well-rounded and learn to use football to help you in life.”
Murphy said there will also be a lot of competing on Saturday while also keeping it fun.
“I appreciate all of the people from East Texas and everyone else who reached out to help,” Murphy said. “The goal is to put this event on every year and try to grow it.”
The camp is open to 500 participants. Murphy said as of Thursday morning, there were still some spots available but that it was filling fast.
For more information or to register for the camp, visit terrencemurphy.com/terrence-murphy-camp/.