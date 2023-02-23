Editor’s Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Black leaders and community members in celebration of Black History Month.
Clarence Edmond Shackelford is passionate about his hometown of Tyler and keeping its history alive. So passionate, in fact, that you have probably seen him out and about documenting and attending several community events.
Shackelford, who was raised in north Tyler and graduated from John Tyler High School in 1980, has been instrumental in not only preserving Black history but also leaving his own mark in the community.
Shackelford worked 25 years at UT Tyler in multimedia and retired from the state in 2016 as a photographer for the university.
Following his retirement, Shackelford has put in 60 hours a week volunteering with the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization which focuses on education, arts, tourism, veteran services, scholarships, youth mentorship, history preservation, community development, housing and economic empowerment. He is also on the board of directors for the corporation.
Shackelford had a vision as far back as 1984 of making sure Tyler’s history was told and has now founded Tour Tyler Texas as one of the programs under the Empowerment Community Development Corporation.
“I have seen a great need to tell the story of Tyler daily from my eyes and viewpoint, since I have been here all of my life and have been in marketing and media since I was 16 years old,” Shackelford said.
With the help of different organizations in the community, such as First Presbyterian Church who donated a 14-passenger mini-bus to Tour Tyler Texas, Shackelford is able to continue his mission.
Shackelford also founded the Texas African American Museum, which provides the public an opportunity to delve back in time reflecting on our past ancestral history.
Museum-goers will learn about past historical atrocities and forward progress. The museum’s goal is one of perseverance through struggles.
Shackelford said there are too many moments to mention that stand out in the history of Tyler's Black community.
“Too many moments, like meeting Bill Cosby, Jesse Jackson, Michelle Obama, Coretta Scott King, MC Hammer, Don King, Sister Sledge, Steve Harvey, Nephew Tommy, Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, and David Mann,” he said.
Although Shackelford said he appreciates a month dedicated to Black History, he feels the sentiment is more like a “brand."
“Black History Month, to me, is like a brand. It's too short of a month for me; I celebrate Black History every day,” he said.
Shackelford recently graduated, for second time, from the Professional and Technical Programs at Tyler Junior College.
Shackelford said he will continue his work in uncovering and preserving the history of Tyler’s Black community.
“I love Tyler, and this work is so important because so much of our history is still untold,” he said.
For more information, visit www.empowermentcdc.org.
