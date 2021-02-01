The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old was injured following a shooting at a basketball court on Carter Boulevard Monday.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police public information officer, said someone in an unknown vehicle shot out of the car toward the basketball court at about 5 p.m. in the 2900 block of Carter Boulevard.
A 17-year-old girl was shot in the butt, and then taken to the hospital. She was alert and awake, Erbaugh said.
Police officers are continuing to search for the vehicle involved in this incident.