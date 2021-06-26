Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association will host a patriotic celebration in honor of Independence Day.
On Friday, TASCA will host the event to honor veterans and active members of the military.
The evening will feature live music, a tribute to the military and quotes from America's founding fathers.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for sale from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. before the program begins.
The celebration will officially start at 6 p.m. with a performance by Al Fine Little Big Band, which for 18 years has performed throughout East Texas and beyond.
Other musical performances will include the Class Reunion Quartet, and Tony Black, who previously sang the National Anthem at a Texas Rangers game
While TASCA was founded primarily for senior citizens, they encourage all ages to come celebrate.
TASCA is located at the corner of Highway 110 South and Jim Russell Road.