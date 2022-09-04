Visitors to the Tyler Public Library in September can take a walk through Middle Earth.
The library has set up a walkthrough based on “Lord of the Rings” in celebration of the new Amazon Prime Video show “The Rings of Power” and Hobbit Day on Sept. 22, said TJ Rankin, library reference assistant.
About 12 “stops” are set up around the library, with most posters with information about Middle Earth and different locations in the world author that J.R.R. Tolkien created, Rankin said.
“When we read the ('Lord of the Ring') books and stuff, you find out that there's so much more,” Rankin said. “Tolkien sat there and just made this entire world, and really the movies and the books are just the tip of the iceberg.”
The biggest “stop” on the walkthrough is a map of Middle Earth where journeys from three “Lord of the Rings” books are shown. The map shows paths such as the one The Fellowship of the Ring took and “all kinds of fun stuff that we thought would be really exciting,” Rankin said.
The library has occasionally had these types of walkthrough exhibits, and they really serve a double purpose, Rankin said. While library visitors get to learn about something new, the “stops” are placed throughout the library so visitors have to explore and discover what the library has to offer, as well.
“What I think is really cool about these walkthroughs is it's sort of also stealth advertising, because someone may be interested in seeing all (the stops), so they'll have to seek them out and find them, and they'll be like, ‘Oh, I didn't know we had a large print section,’ or ‘I didn't know there was a local history’ or something of that nature,” he said.
The exhibits also can help draw new people into the library, Rankin said.
At the end of the month, the library will raffle off a 3D-printed map of Middle Earth, he said. Details are still being worked out, but the winner must be following the Tyler Public Library Facebook page.
Along with the walkthrough of Middle Earth, the library has numerous other activities planned for September. All events offered are free and do not require a library card.
Some activities in September are:
- Escape room: From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, visitors can try and escape the Chicago World Fair-themed room.
- Book sale: On Sept. 17, the library will be selling some of its books and donated books.
- Art Club: At 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14, children in second grade and older can learn the art of embossed copper design and create something themselves.
- Adult animation trivia night: At 7 p.m. Sept. 22, adults can enjoy a game of trivia and test their knowledge of adult animated sitcoms.
To learn about the other activities at the library and register for events, visit tinyurl.com/7pptmwx9 .
Pre-registration is requested for some events.