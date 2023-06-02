The Tyler Area Builders Association (TABA) Parade of Homes is a nine-day tour of completed new construction homes from June 3-11, where those looking to build, buy or renovate can find inspiration.
"It's a way for builders to display their talents and to meet with members of the community," said Libby Simmons, TABA executive vice president.
This year is the 70th anniversary of the event.
The Parade of Homes allows builder members and subcontractors to showcase the latest home design and technology. Many potential homebuyers utilize the Parade to meet the builders and view their workmanship.
"What better way to educate yourself as a consumer than to be able to go and meet with the TABA members that are out in these homes and see the displayed talent. It's a great hands-on way for the community to see what is out there," Simmons said.
The organization promotes the building industry through education, advocacy and partnerships for its members. The TABA is a trade association whose members comprise all types of businesses associated with the homebuilding industry.
There are 150 builder members, from builders and developers to bank title companies, paint stores, flooring companies and concrete stores. The TABA organization covers Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Freestone, Henderson, Houston, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Wood and Van Zandt counties.
Last year there were 13 home entries. This year there are 28 all over East Texas.
"We're all over. It's great because people can be in Bullard and find houses in their little neck of the woods or travel around. We have many parade goers that see all of the homes in the nine days," she said.
Those interested in visiting the homes can purchase tickets and find the addresses on the TABA website at www.tylerareabuilders.com. People can decide when and where they would like to see the homes of their choice.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. One ticket allows entry into each home one time for the duration of the Parade.
A portion of the proceeds from the events will be donated to Kingdom Life Academy, North Tyler Developmental Academy, The Hospice of East Texas - Pediatric Hospice and Children's Grief Support Services.
"Isn't it amazing that we've been doing this for 70 years? The Parade is a gift to the community from the Tyler Area Builders Association members," Simmons said. "Anyone looking to purchase a new home or do any remodeling in their current home, this is the perfect event for them."
For more information, contact the TABA office at 903-561-3964 or visit www.tylerareabuilders.com.