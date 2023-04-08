The annual Amazing Kidsz Day event was hosted by Texas African American Museum, as well as LaToyia Jordan and Clarence Edmond Shackelford.
“We really wanted to have a day where it was about the kids, and they can have fun, have some food and play games,” Jordan said.
Originally set to be at the Texas African American Museum, the chilly and wet weather altered the plans, setting up inside the gym of Promise Academy of Bethel Bible of Hope.
“We still have had an amazing turnout,” said LaToyia Jordan, one of the coordinators of the event. “We feel very blessed with the amount of people they have shown up.”
Complete with two bouncy houses, a variety of games and activities, kids could also go to tables set up by vendors to get Easter eggs.
“This is such a great way to get the kids out and playing, especially in this weather,” Jordan said.
The event was free and open to the public, from noon to 4 p.m.
The kids played games like musical chairs, cornhole, towering blocks and even basketball.
“This is an event where we wanted to bring kids from all over the city of Tyler and surrounding areas to come out and have an amazing day,” Gloria Washington, executive director of Texas African American Museum, said in an interview with CBS 19.
Tyler Fire Department and McGruff the Crime Dog made appearances for the kids, as well as The Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club.
“We really appreciate everyone for coming,” Jordan said. “The kids are having a great time, the parents are enjoying it as well. It’s such a great opportunity to bring the community together as well.”