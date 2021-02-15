Update 5:40 p.m.: SWEPCO says it has ended the emergency controlled outages implemented today.
Efforts from SWEPCO and other utilities achieved the required reduction in electricity demand, the company said, and the Southwest Power Pool has returned to a lower emergency level focused on energy conservation.
SWEPCO is completing the restoration of power to any remaining customers impacted by the temporary outages.
“This is an extraordinary weather situation, and we are continuing efforts to maintain reliability across the entire region,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we all work together to make it through this emergency.”
SWEPCO is asking customers to continue energy conservation efforts. Use energy needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage. Minor adjustments to thermostats, plus reduced use of lighting and appliances, can make a significant difference to the overall electric system.
Original Story: SWEPCO has begun temporarily interrupting power to parts of its service area to reduce load on its electrical system and prevent widespread outages, the company said Monday.
The controlled outages are being taken at the direction of the Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid, because of widespread and persistent extreme cold. Controlled outages are being rotated so customers are not without service for more than a few hours whenever possible.
SWEPCO says the amount of time required to restore service could be delayed in some cases due to system and weather conditions. They should not affect critical public health and public safety facilities, SWEPCO said.
SWEPCO is asking customers to be prepared for electric service outages in the next few days.
Customers with power are asked to continue to conserve energy.