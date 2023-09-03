Music filled the air Saturday evening at Bergfeld Park in Tyler as the East Texas Symphony Orchestra returned for its third annual Symphony in the Park performance.
The Labor Day weekend event, which was free to the public, was under the direction of Music Director Richard Lee.
The concert is a highlight on the ETSO calendar each year, according to Executive Director Robin Hampton.
“We love the opportunity each year to partner with the city of Tyler and celebrate our great East Texas community,” she said. “This family-friendly concert is a highlight on our calendar each year, as our musicians love performing in the historic Bergfeld Park.”
The East Texas Symphony Orchestra performed various pieces, including music from movies, show tunes, classical favorites and a preview of the 2023-24 concert season.
Hampton said the event began after meeting Tyler Mayor Don Warren with both deciding it would be great for the city and community.
“ETSO has been serving the East Texas community for over 85 years. After meeting Don Warren three years ago, we quickly decided an annual event at Bergfeld Park would be a great way to bring the community together — especially as we were emerging out of COVID-19 restrictions,” she said. “This has become one of the community’s favorite events of the year and is indeed one of mine.”
Hampton said the concert is for people of all ages with attendance increasing each year.
“The first year drew 1000 individuals to the park, and we are expecting over 1,500 this year,” she said.
“Christus Health has been an encouragement each year as we bring the community together,” Hampton said. “This year’s Symphony in the Park is sponsored by West Oak Property Development, Sheryl Rogers Palmer, and Byers Family Foundation.”
ETSO will launch its concert season on Sept. 23 with the band Asleep at the Wheel.
With the theme, “Music for Everyone,” ETSO’s lineup is:
Sept. 23: Opening Night with Asleep at the Wheel;
Nov. 4: American Celebration;
Jan. 27: Minsoo Sohn Plays Schumann;
Feb. 24: Dance! Featuring the TJC Academy of Dance; and
Mar. 23: Gridiron Symphony — A Tribute to High School Football in East Texas.
For more information about the East Texas Symphony Orchestra or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit www.etxsymphony.org or call 903-526-3876.
