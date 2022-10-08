After 40 years in business, Sweet Sue’s diner-style restaurant has closed its doors. The restaurant, owned by Bruce Bedard, hit hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bedard bought the restaurant in 2009 and said he loved serving the Tyler community.
“One of my favorite parts of the job was connecting with the community and bringing them the food they had been used enjoying for so long,” he said.
Bedard said after COVID-19, when he had to shut down for approximately three months, the restaurant was never able to recover financially.
“We were primarily a buffet-style restaurant and all of that went out the window when COVID hit,” he said. “The cost of food went up; the buying power of family businesses just plummeted.”
The restaurant permanently closed in late May.
Bedard said the most heartbreaking thing about closing the doors was leaving the customers and employees.
“I had some employees that were with me for as many as 12 years,” Bedard said. “I’m going to miss them as well as our customers.”
A wall-to-wall auction will be held on Sunday for all items in the restaurant.
Doug of Auctionetx said the auction, which is now open online will go through Sunday evening.
More than 500 auction items of the iconic restaurant is currently online for auction. Items available include classic diner style seating and booths, walk in coolers and freezers, ranges, fryers, small wares, décor, and more.
Items will be available for pick-up during the 3 day pick-up schedule, Oct. 10 though Oct. 12.
For more information, visit the Auctionetx website.