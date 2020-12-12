Bogie is one fine guy. He is a 7-year-old white shepherd who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bogie weighs about 90 pounds and has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Bogie is very laid back and is a real sweetheart. He would thrive in any home environment. Bogie loves to take walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Bogie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bogie call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Sweet, laid back shepherd Bogie looking for home
Alex Dominguez
