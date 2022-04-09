If you are looking for a sweet laid-back big dog, you owe it to yourself to meet Hank. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Hank weighs about 80 pounds and has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Hank would thrive in most any home setting. He is a big boy, so small children need to be aware of his tail that wags all the time. He loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car and loves going to the lake. Hank will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Hank, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.