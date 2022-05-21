Molly is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She is about 5 years old and weighs about 50 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Molly would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Molly is great with other dogs and children. She will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting sweet Molly, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
'Sweet' girl Molly available for adoption at Pets Fur People
- Pet Fur People
-
- Updated
- Comments
Trending Topics
-
Tyler's Fritz Hager III to be featured on 'American Idol' finale for duet performance
-
PHOTOS: Class of 2022 Tyler High School graduation
-
PHOTOS: Rusk High School graduation
-
Tyler man indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge in wreck that killed Tyler Legacy senior
-
PHOTOS: Jacksonville High School graduation
- Alex Dominguez
“May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had, so that with one mind and one voice you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Romans 15:5-6)