Bascom was found on a country road – malnourished and lost. She is now healthy and available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bascom looks like a hound mix, weighing in at 50 pounds and is one year old. She is fully vetted and would thrive as a member of a family with children. She is gentle and sweet. Bascom will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bascom call 903-597-2471 or check petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.