Fathers and daughters danced the night away Saturday at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler during the annual Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Day Dance.
The semi-formal dance was for girls ages 4 to 13 with their fathers — or father figures.
Some fathers came with more than one daughter, doubling the fun and memories.
Hosted by the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, some girls donned princess dresses as their dads escorted them to the decked-out gym.
The event included refreshments, DJ and professional photography.
Dads jumped to the dance floor with their daughters as “YMCA”, “Thriller” and “Cha Cha Slide” blasted over the sound system but also swayed to ballads such as “My Girl” and “I Loved Her First."
A mother-son dance for boys ages 4 to 13 was held Friday night at the recreation center.