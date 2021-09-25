Mr. Buck had a rough start in life. As a puppy he was found injured on the side of a busy highway. He has recovered from his injuries and is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Buck is one year old and weighs about 40 pounds. Buck has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Buck likes the companionship of other dogs and has a sweet and gentle disposition. He would thrive as a member of a family with children. Buck will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Buck, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.