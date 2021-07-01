Tyler Police detectives are looking for a second Jacksonville man on a warrant for killing a woman at a Tyler daiquiri shop on June 25.
Tyler Police Detectives have obtained another arrest warrant in this case. Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, has an arrest warrant for murder with a $750,000 bond.
Police told the Tyler Morning Telegraph Willis was shot that night and treated and released Saturday, June 26.
Willis gave an interview to police that night, but police told the Tyler Paper they did not have enough to hold him. However, police said with new evidence and the interview with Willis, he is now wanted for murder.
Police said Monday, Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, is accused in the death of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, who was killed after multiple rounds were fired at and around New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler late Friday night.
Lofton has an arrest warrant for a murder charge and a $750,000 bond. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
No arrests have been made.
Police said both are to be considered armed and dangerous. If anybody has any information on his whereabouts please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
Brown was celebrating her birthday when she was shot and killed at the restaurant.
Police said this week they believe Lofton is still in the area.
Information from witnesses suggests there was a disagreement, including some yelling, and gunshots soon followed, he said.
Brown was inside the restaurant building as a bystander when she was shot, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.
After requesting videos from the public, Erbaugh said a couple of videos were provided. He encouraged people to send any videos over to the City of Tyler Police Department Facebook page.
He noted that one video in particular sent through Facebook Messenger was very helpful.
Willis, 21 and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, were both shot that night, but they were expected to recover, Erbaugh said earlier this week.
This case remains under investigation, and detectives are working hard in their investigation.
“Detectives have been interviewing people day and night since Friday night,” Erbaugh said.