Tyler Police detectives are looking for a Jacksonville man accused of killing one woman at a Tyler daiquiri shop this weekend.
Police said Monday Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, is accused in the death of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, who was killed after multiple rounds were fired at and around New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler late Friday night.
Lofton has an arrest warrant and a $750,000 bond. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. An arrest has not been made.
Brown was celebrating her birthday while she was shot and killed at the restaurant.
Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, were both shot that night, but they are expected to recover, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Saturday afternoon.
Erbaugh said information from witnesses suggests there was a disagreement, including some yelling, and gunshots soon followed. Police believe multiple suspects could be involved in the shooting.
If anybody has any information on his whereabouts please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
This case remains under investigation.