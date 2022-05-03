A suspect in an early Tuesday shooting in Tyler was arrested hours later after police said he ran from officers and fought arrest.
Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said a woman was shot in the ankle about 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 800 block of West Bow Street.
Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call about a man crawling out from under the home where the shooting occurred, Erbaugh said. Officers responded and found a suspect inside the home, and he ran out holding a gun.
The suspect tossed away his gun and fought officers before they were able to detain him, according to Erbaugh.
Detectives are investigating to determine if the man shot the victim and if the weapon recovered was used, he said.
The suspect could be facing numerous charges, including resisting arrest.
The suspect's name has not been released as of Tuesday afternoon. This story will be updated at tylerpaper.com when more information is made available.