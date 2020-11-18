The person who was shot by a Tyler Junior College officer after allegedly threatening a staff member Wednesday has died.
According to a new release from the college, the man, who was identified as Pedro Martinez Jr., 66, of Tyler, was transported Wednesday morning by EMS to the hospital, where he later died.
During a news conference, TJC Police Chief Michael Seale said an officer came upon a person, later identified as Martinez, threatening an employee with a weapon across the street from the TJC police station in the 1000 block of South Baxter Ave.
TJC officials said Martinez threatened the employee by brandishing his weapon. He is accused of pointing the weapon at the responding TJC officer, and the officer then fired his weapon to stop the threat.
Seale said the Texas Rangers will be taking lead on the investigation at the request of the department.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the Texas Rangers are called to assist small agencies, such as the TJC police, in investigations.
In the college's statement, TJC said there is no additional risk posed to the campus and the shooting was an isolated incident.
"No bystanders or students were involved in the incident," the statement read.
TJC Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations Rebecca Sanders said employees received a message about the incident to inform them of what was happening.
An official message was then sent out to media and then published to the college's social media outlets, Sanders said.
She added students did not receive a notification about the shooting because there was not an ongoing threat after the incident was under control.
Students at the scene said they did not witness the incident and said it was the first time they have heard of any kind of shooting on or around campus.