After abortion providers tried to sue 114th District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson to stop enforcement of Texas’ abortion restriction bill, the Supreme Court late Wednesday night decided not to block the law authored by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola.
Senate Bill 8, which went into effect Wednesday, bans abortion in Texas about six weeks into a pregnancy and allows people to sue a physician who performs an abortion and to possibly be awarded no less than $10,000 in statutory damages, according to the text of the law.
A class-action suit filed by abortion providers, including Whole Woman’s Health and Planned Parenthood, on July 13 in a federal Austin-based court sought to stop officials like Jackson and Smith County District Clerk Penny Clarkston from processing potential abortion-related lawsuits against providers. Right to Life East Texas Director Mark Lee Dickson was also named in the lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman initially set a hearing to address the abortion providers’ request to halt the enforcement of Senate Bill 8 until the litigation is resolved. However, that hearing was later canceled and the abortion providers chose to seek an emergency appeal from the Supreme Court.
In a 5-4 vote, the court denied the appeal; however, the court’s opinion did note the abortion providers “raised serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law.”
The Supreme Court document states that it’s unclear if those named in the lawsuit, including Jackson and Clarkston, can or will seek to enforce SB 8 against the abortion providers that might require the Supreme Court’s intervention.
It’s also unclear, under current precedent, if the Supreme Court can stop state judges, which refers to Jackson in this lawsuit, from deciding a lawsuit under Texas law, according to the opinion.
Jackson on Facebook said Thursday he was thankful to Smith County citizens who supported him during the lawsuit.
“Yesterday’s Supreme Court decision belongs to the citizens of Smith County who have supported me in this lawsuit, and who continue to support me, as much as it belongs to anybody,” Jackson said in a statement. “Today, my family and I are particularly thankful for that support and honored to play a small part in living out the values of this great place we call home.”
The opinion notes the order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of “heartbeat” law, and it does not limit procedurally proper challenges to this law, including in Texas state courts.
According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden said his administration will launch a “whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision” and look at “what steps the federal government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe (v. Wade).”
Roe v. Wade, a 1973 Supreme Court ruling, was a decision that protects a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
Jackson in August during a news conference in Tyler called the lawsuit frivolous, and both his and others’ lawyers attempted to have the litigation dismissed last month in the lower federal court.
In the Supreme Court’s dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor called her conservative colleagues’ decision “stunning.”
“Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand,” she wrote.