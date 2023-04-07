After waiting in suspense, the crowded dining room at The Hamptons Senior Living surprised its spunkiest resident, Norma Shotts, with a “Pink Dance-Off” party to honor her and support her upcoming battle with breast cancer.
“When Norma let me know that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, I knew that I had to throw her a dance party to show her how much she is loved by everyone at The Hamptons,” said Sara Teichgraeber, The Hamptons Senior Living activities director.
Spirits were high - and very pink - as Norma and her numerous supporters danced in the dining room.
“I knew this party and the support of everyone around her would give her the strength to fight this disease,” Teichgraeber said.
According to Teichgraeber, Norma’s former dance partners from the Edom Dance Hall came to share in the celebration and dance with her.
“She loves to dance and that brings her and everyone around her so much joy,” Teichgraeber said.
Spinning around in her pink feather boa and sporting oversized pink sunglasses, Norma had the time of her life as she was surrounded by her closest friends and family.
UT Tyler Kappa Sigmas fraternity and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority were also in attendance.
“The intergenerational relationships are magical to watch! They adore each other and it's a blessing to everyone,” Teichgraeber said.
To bring the party to audible life, Debbie the DJ provided the music.
“Debbie the DJ met Norma at The Hamptons Fall festival party in October on the day she moved in and fell in love with her because while the other residents were handing out candy to our trick or treaters, Norma was in the dining room dancing with the staff and kids,” Teichgraeber said.
Kool Kakes by Dylan donated cupcakes, and Everything Floral gave Norma a beautiful floral arrangement.
“She told me how much it meant to her to have everyone there supporting her,” Teichgraeber said.