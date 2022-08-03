Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store.
Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
Jacksonville City Manager James Hubbard said the city is “thrilled” to welcome Super 1 and that the new store “signifies the strength and growth of the Jacksonville market.”
The new store features a fuel center, pharmacy with a drive-thru window, curbside service and a full-service coffee bar along with bakery, deli and meat departments. The store also offers beer and wine along with floral and produce departments, according to store officials.
“The Brookshire Grocery Company has a history of giving back to the communities they serve and valuing their customers. The store will provide additional options and services to our citizens and visitors and improve their ability to find what they need locally,” Hubbard said. “The size and makeup of a community’s retail segment is synonymous with certain aspects of quality of life, and Super 1 Foods marks a great step forward for Jacksonville.”
Hubbard also said the city will continue to work with the Jacksonville Economic Development Corp. to attract quality businesses and employers.
“Jacksonville is a great place to do business and more great things are on the horizon,” he said.
Brookshire Grocery Company is a regional family-owned grocery business that operates more than 200 stores in four states — Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma — with three distribution centers.
“Brookshire Grocery Company is proud to have served the East Texas community for more than 93 years and excited to serve the city of Jacksonville with our next generation Super 1 Foods store. This new store is a testament to our company’s plans for growth and commitment to outstanding customer service,” the company said in a statement. “Super 1 Foods is focused on offering a full-scale supermarket with excellent high-quality fresh meats and produce, everyday low prices, helpful staff and excellent service. The store offers products for less because it buys by the truckload directly from distributors and passes the savings on to customers."