JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville K-9 Officer Rambo, who has been patrolling the streets with officer and handler Michael Torres since last September, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The special vest is sponsored by Barbara Consolmagno of Springfield, Massachusetts, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Charlie & Smokey”.
Torres said he was extremely moved by the donation.
“I’m very honored and appreciative that they are donating this vest to him,” Torres said.
“I think it is very important for him to have this vest. During a search/apprehension, Rambo will come in contact with suspects that could be armed with a knife or handgun. I feel relieved that he will have some sort of protection on him. At the end of the day, he is my partner and I want him protected the best possible," Torres continued.
Torres and Rambo trained together through the Houston K-9 Academy for nine weeks before hitting the streets of Jacksonville.
Rambo should receive his vest within eight to 10 weeks.
According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a nonprofit with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,247 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.