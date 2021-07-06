Many Tyler-area residents are experiencing wi-fi outages due to a traffic incident that damaged a utility pole.
Suddenlink, an internet and cable TV provider, is facing outages in Chapel Hill, Bullard, and the south area of Tyler. Many residents of which have at-home business accounts if not personal ones.
Janet, a resident of south Tyler, said she hasn’t had service available since 4 p.m. Monday.
“First, they said they were going to send someone to my house, then I said my neighbor doesn't have it. They said it would be fixed in one hour to 24 hours, and that was yesterday,” she said.
Janet said her household doesn’t experience constant outages, but it is a well-known problem that is common with her neighbors.
“We are constantly without cable or internet and when you get someone on the line they will say we’re the only one having trouble and nobody else and all of the neighbors are complaining that they do not have it either,” she said. “There’s a lot of people out here work from home or have their own businesses and need access to the internet and you know, they’re just without. There’s nothing we can do."
A spokesperson from Suddenlink and Altice USA said the outage is a result of a traffic incident that damaged a utility pole.
“Some Suddenlink customers south of Tyler, Texas may be experiencing a loss of service. Our crews have been on-site assessing the damage and are currently making repairs in order to restore service to impacted customers as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers' patience,” the spokesperson said in the statement to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
The spokesperson said services are expected to be restored by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
On the Tyler Paper Facebook page, residents claim they haven't had service since Monday as well, and that they’re missing hours needed to work from home. Residents of Flint, Chandler and Bullard are using words such as “terribly inconvenient” and “not surprised.”