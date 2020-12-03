The city of Tyler and Keep Tyler Beautiful are announcing a public art opportunity at Hillside Park, located at 1111 E. Erwin St. The Hillside Park Art Wall was built in 2019 as part of the park's renovations.
The 200-foot art wall features 19 panels of original artwork painted by local artists, and will feature new artwork every other year.
The 19 panels that will be repainted are now available for artists to submit their artwork and be considered for selection by the Keep Tyler Beautiful board. The board will be looking for art pieces that spark creativity, happiness and hope while still representing the Tyler community, East Texas or Texas.
Artists must submit their artwork via email by Jan. 31. The selection of artwork will be announced in late February and artists will begin painting the panels in March.
Full details and guidelines for artists are listed on the application found online at www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com. For more information, contact Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator Belen Casillas at 903-531-1335 or e-mail KTyB@TylerTexas.com.