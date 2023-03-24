Dalila Reynoso of Texas Jail Project spoke before the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday over concerns of timed-out inmates at the county jail.
“I am not here to point fingers… I am here to help community members that are sitting in jails, and actually have no business in our jails because we have a lack of resources,” she said.
According to Reynoso, a 68-year-old individual had been waiting on a mental health bed while incarcerated, starting in March 2021. He was facing felony charges and misdemeanor charges.
As of March 8 of this year, his misdemeanor case was dismissed, and his felony case had timed out because he spent two-and-a-half years sitting in jail, waiting on a bed in mental health.
“It has been 19 days since the (misdemeanor) charges were dismissed and he is still in jail,” Reynoso said.
She stated this was not an isolated incident and has been an ongoing issue.
“I am not putting this on our sheriff, I am putting this on our court system, our (district attorney's) office.. they should have been in contact with this young man," Reynoso said.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provided a presentation of the latest GMJ Consulting jail study, which took several months, and much of which came as no surprise to him.
“I had a little concern in waiting for this staffing study to come back,” Smith said. “But the study came back and at least 85 to 90% is what I’ve been saying in this court for the last 10 years. They proved it.”
Under the direction of former Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, consultants were brought in last year to pinpoint major issues regarding inmates and the jail itself, specifically staffing.
“In efforts to identify the high turnover rate of officers in Smith County Jail, and to also identify the cause of rushing overtime, Moran and I discussed the possibility of utilizing a consulting firm for those purposes,” Smith said.
While the sheriff does not agree with all 36 of the recommendations provided by the consultants, county commissioners want all of the proposals explored.
“I researched each of the recommendations, some of which have been implemented prior to the completion of the study,” Smith said. “Some which are being implemented today. And some of those we will be discussing today.”
The consultants found an increasing jail population with no signs of slowing down.
They recommended conducting an assessment to see if more inmates could be released from jail while awaiting trial.
When it comes to staffing, consultants found a “dramatic” rise in staff vacancies and turnover.
“These people, they can’t take holiday or vacation when they want to, like we can. They can’t go," Smith said. "They can take sick leave. And a lot of times unfortunately, we have employees that say they’re sick, because that’s the only way you can get off."
Staffing problems have also resulted in an excessive amount of overtime, according to the study.
The study also pointed out the fact the jail has had four different chief deputies and seven captains in the last nine years, recommending leadership stability.
According to Smith, the assessment cost was $115,000 and taxpayer money was not used for this study but rather the commissary funds.