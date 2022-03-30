Hailey Perez has been showing animals at the Smith County Junior Livestock Show for about seven years.
The 16-year-old student at Tyler Legacy High School says she's grateful for the experiences she's had at the show and seeing the community come together.
“I enjoy raising the animals,” she said. “You put in time and effort to work with them, and then you bring them to the show, and you get to see your hard work pay off.”
More than 100 students are participating in the 46th annual Smith County Junior Livestock Show, which continues Thursday and Friday at Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015 in Tyler.
The major goal of the show is to give back to the students through learning experiences and scholarships, said show President Rick Perez.
Showing “helps the kids in the community and bridges the gap between the adult community and the youth,” said participant Joshua Jones, 17, who is homeschooled. “It helps the kids get connections to better our future through scholarship money and experience.”
Six scholarships will be handed out at this year's Smith County Junior Livestock Show, Rick Perez said. This helps the students further their education whether they go to college, a trade school, technical school or elsewhere, he said.
“I love it when we can give the scholarships out and see a kid's dreams come true,” he said.
For two years the show, which was previously at the East Texas State Fair grounds, has been held at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church arena, Rick Perez said. The facility gives participants just the right amount of space for all the projects, he added.
The show as moved to the church after COVID-19 caused participants to dwindle, he said.
“COVID really hit us hard and diminished our numbers to where the show was on life support, but it's definitely coming back," he added.
This year, there are more than 400 project entries, which is about 100 more than last year, he said. There have also been a number of new exhibitors joining the show, Rick Perez added.
Participants are able to enter livestock as well as projects involving horticulture, photography, agricultural mechanics and more.
“We focus on the full development of the kid, not just being interested in animal projects but being multi-versed in doing ag mechanics, baking, and other things,” Rick Perez said. “Whatever your niche is we want you to come out, we want you to show with us.”
He said that in Smith County, there is not a strong agriculture presence. Schools may offer agriculture classes, but living in a city such as Tyler, many of the students are unable to house larger animals or projects.
A lot of the students will raise smaller animals such as rabbits because they can be kept in backyards, Rick Perez added.
Agriculture has always been a large part of his life, and he said he is glad to be able to hold a show like this for the students of Smith County and pass down what he knows to his daughter.
Jones said his favorite part of showing is being able to see everyone come together to do something they enjoy. Showing allows participants to serve those who help them through hard work and dedication, he added.
Rick Perez said he looks forward to growing the livestock show in the years to come with the possible additions of a youth rodeo or a concert. This would help further boost scholarship funds.
The show continues at 8 a.m. Thursday with the judging of horticulture and agriculture mechanics projects and at 8:30 a.m. Friday with the public speaking contest.
For a detailed schedule, visit www.smithcountyjls.com .