RUSK – Seven area schools gathered for the Rusk Invitational powerlifting meet on Saturday. The event, which is a Texas High School Powerlifting Association sanctioned competition, took place at the Rusk Coliseum where student athletes competed in squat, bench press and deadlift.
Among schools in attendance representing Region III were Frankston, Groveton, Jacksonville, Joaquin, Palestine, Mexia and Rusk.
Both boys and girls competed for totals that would qualify them for regionals.
Jacksonville senior Brittany Westbrook, who has brought home a silver medal from state every year since she was a freshman, says this year she is going for gold.
“It’s gonna be a different story this year, we’re going for the gold. This year, I have had help from an amazing lady that is my inspiration, Teri Ivey,” Westbrook said. Ivey won a gold medal and broke a world record at Olympia in December.
Westbrook left the meet with first place in the 148 weight class with a total lift of 680.
Rusk had lots to celebrate with both boys and girls team clinching first.
The boys ended the meet with a score of 41 points followed by Jacksonville for second with 37 points and Palestine coming in third with 34.
The Rusk girls dominated with a whopping 55 points followed by Jacksonville with 33 and Mexia with 15.
Zoe Fields of Rusk blew away the competition in the 114 class with a total lift of 660 pounds while Rusk senior Emi Etheridge powered to first in the 165 class with a total of 735.
Tyler Hunt of Palestine lifted an impressive 1030 to take home first in the 148 class and Rusk senior Camdon Hudnall lifted a total of 980 to take first in the 165 class.