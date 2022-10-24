Potential severe weather returns to East Texas this evening, according to meteorologists at CBS19.
Leading up to the arrival of our next cold front, we'll be cloudy, humid and breezy. There may be a stray shower or storm through the afternoon, but it's likely most of us stay dry until about 4 or 5 p.m.
Due to the occasional passing showers and thick clouds this afternoon, temperatures will struggle to warm up. They'll only top out around 80 degrees.
TONIGHT:
By tonight, the strongest of storms will pass through East Texas. Along the leading edge of the developed line, damaging gusts of wind, heavy rain and hail will be possible. Within the strongest pockets of this line, a brief tornado or two is also possible. Because of this threat, make sure you have two ways to receive weather warnings before falling asleep tonight. Temperatures will cool off quickly after the front passes through, falling into the mid-50s by sunrise.
For Tuesday's forecast and further details, read more from our news partners at CBS19.