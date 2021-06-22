What was a normal day for homeowner Brinda Simmons quickly turned into another day of frustration after noticing the edge of her street was flooded by water quickly streaming throughout the neighborhood and onto their sidewalks.
Located in the 2400 block of N. Confederate Ave, neighbors said they have experienced problems like this all year, but Simmons said it has worsened since January.
“We’ve been complaining about the water problems. As you can see, it’s busting up all my driveway and now the water has been slowly seeping out of the street,” Simmons said.
Simmons said that in the morning when she left for work, water was coming up, but not nearly as heavy as it was that afternoon when she arrived at her home.
Simmons said that when she called in the morning, crews came out to mark the street with chalk. They returned with trucks in the afternoon.
“This is dirty water that we’re stepping in and out of, going into our homes,” she pointed out to a reporter and photographer.
According to Simmons, the street had been damaged for three to four months, and that water had been seeping out of the street from water bubbling up under the pavement.
She said she fears the street, which is directly in front of her home of 43 years, could lift.
“It’s depreciating my property because it’s cracking my concrete, water sitting under like that and water running on it, it’s cracking it up,” she said.
According to Simmons, the problem happens too often.
“It’s constant and I’m constantly calling them. This is what we’re dealing with,” she said. She said she hopes the problem will be resolved soon.
Tuesday afternoon, Tyler Water Utilities were notified of the water main break and crews were dispatched to the site where they assessed the situation. Upon arrival and assessment, the team advised 30 residences in the area their water would be shut off for two to four hours until the water main break was fixed.
A water main break is caused by a broken pipe which causes water to come out from under the ground with unusually hard force. Gallons of water are spilled onto streets, which could cause flooding to nearby buildings.
After the Tyler Morning Telegraph visited the neighborhood, city officials told the newspaper the street department will be putting the utility cut on their list to resurface the area with asphalt.
Public Works and Utilities Public Information Officer LouAnn Campbell explained the repair process on the 2400 block of N. Confederate Avenue.
“The water main line is located under the street. Water lines are normally buried about five feet under the ground," Campbell said. “It takes an average of two to four hours for the team to locate other utilities, crack through the pavement with a backhoe, dig a utility cut (a hole about six feet deep) to expose the water line, pump out the water that is in the hole, repair the leak, fill the hole back up and smooth out the surface,
The city encourages residents to report water main breaks by calling the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, on weekends and on holidays residents can call the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541 to report water main breaks.
“We also encourage residents to download the MyTyler App from the App Store or Google Play. Residents can report a wide range of issues such as potholes, flooding and stormwater issues directly to the department,” Campbell said.