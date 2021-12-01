Several Tyler streets are set to close early Thursday evening in advance of the annual Rotary International Clubs of Tyler’s Christmas Parade.
The theme for this year's parade is "Super Heroes Celebrate Christmas."
The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will stretch down Broadway Avenue from West Goodman Street to East Elm Street.
At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, West Gentry Parkway and a part of Broadway will be shut down, said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police spokesman.
Any street that feeds on to Broadway south of West Gentry will be barricaded, Erbaugh said. Most streets about a block east and west of Broadway from West Gentry to Elm will be closed.
By 5 p.m., Front Street also will be closed, he said.
Winners from parade participants will be selected in these categories: best holiday theme; best band; most interactive; spirit award; most creative; and best decorated vehicle.
Following the parade, Tyler Parks and Recreations crew members will put on the 36th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza, 100 N. Broadway Ave.
Featured at the ceremony is a 20-foot Leyland cypress tree from Merkert Tree Farm in Beckville, according to the city.
The lighting of the tree will led by the 2022 Miracle Child, 3-year-old Corbin Robinson.
At 8 p.m., after the parade and tree lighting ceremony, attendees can head to Liberty Hall for a showing of "Home Alone."
Parking for Thursday's festivities can find free parking at the Fair Plaza Garage, 208 S. College Ave.
Erbaugh advised attendees parking in the garage to get there early and be aware that delays could occur when leaving.