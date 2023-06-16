Severe thunderstorms producing high winds and hail tore through several East Texas communities early Friday morning.

From Cherokee County to Gregg County, many residents and businesses were left without power and extensive damage.

A Valero sign was torn down from wind and hail as a result of the severe thunderstorm that pounded several East Texas counties over night. 

In Jacksonville, downed trees, broken fences, and shattered business signs lined Highway 69 going north into Smith County. Several stop lights at major intersections were also inoperable as of 8 a.m. this morning.

A fence in a Jacksonville neighborhood is close to collapsing following the severe thunderstorm that impacted most of East Texas overnight. 

The overnight storm seemed to hit cities east of Highway 69 going into Gregg County the hardest. Many Longview and surrounding area businesses were forced to close their doors Friday due to power outages, flooding, and structural damage.

