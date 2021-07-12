Following a walkout by Democrats in the state House of Representatives, state Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, said Monday afternoon citizens expect their elected representatives to “do their jobs and show up to work.”
Democrats in the Texas House planned to fly from Austin to Washington D.C. during the special legislative session to prevent the quorum needed to vote on a bill regarding voting laws. At least 51 of the 67 Democratic representatives were getting ready to leave, which is the amount needed to break quorum (the number of members required to do business), the Texas Tribune reported.
“I believe our fellow Texans are going to have to weigh in by letting their voice be heard by their representatives. If they believe that their representatives should show up to work to vote on things like a 13th check for retired teachers (an extra bonus check), and an election integrity bill, then I believe Democrats have miscalculated and they are out of touch with most citizens in the state of Texas,” Schaefer said.
State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, said no matter what happens, elected officials have to move forward and represent the people who elected them in.
“Everything I’ve heard in Austin since we started the special session is the Democratic areas of the state expect their representatives to represent them,” Dean said.
Schaefer said there are a number of things that need to be strengthened regarding the election laws.
“Well, we have to make sure voting is smooth for people who want to vote, but rough on people who want to cheat,” he said.
Schaefer said there needs to be a way to track mail-in ballots, prohibit public officials from mailing unrequested mail-in ballot applications to people and ensure voter fraud is prosecuted. He added that voting rules and procedures should be uniform throughout the state and all steps in voting should be transparent.
Democrats walking out does not help make sure that elections are fair and smooth, Schaefer said.
The quorum number was adopted into the House rules unanimously by Democrats that all members who don’t show up without sufficient excuse can be “sent for and arrested,” he said.
He believes the Texas Senate should use the full authority of this rule and bring the Democrats back to work, even if that means Texas Rangers making arrests.
“I’m going to show up to work,” Schaefer said. “It’s going to be up to the citizens of Texas to make sure their representatives show up to work too.”
Dean said that on Saturday morning he listened in on some of the select committee hearings about voting bills.
There was a lot of debate between Democrat and Republican members there; however, there were multiple times that the author of the “election integrity” bill said he was willing to discuss the bill in consideration.
“The only way you can do that is by being in Austin,” he said.
The goal is to make sure that all counties in Texas are consistent in following the Constitution when it comes to voting, Dean said.