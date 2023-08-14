State representative Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) has announced he will not seek reelection.
Schaefer, who represents Texas House District 6, made the announcement via social media Monday.
“I will not seek re-election to the Texas House of Representatives in 2024. It’s time for the next conservative leader to be the voice of House District 6 in Austin,” the statement read.
“God instituted civil government, He chooses its leaders, and He has called ‘we the people’ to be good stewards of authority. So to God be the glory for the privilege to serve my fellow Texans in this capacity for 12 years. With deep gratitude I say thank you to my family, staff, friends, campaign supporters, and fellow citizens who have prayed, donated, and given me their trust!”
Schaefer said “serving in the Texas House has been one of the highest honors” of his life.
“I will remain focused on my duties until my term ends. I look forward to spending more time with my wonderful wife, young children, church, and business. Future elected office remains in God’s hands,” Schaefer said.
The statement ended with, “if our outstanding State Senator Bryan Hughes ever chooses higher office, I will strongly consider running for the Texas Senate.”
Schaefer was first elected in 2012. Schaefer previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that in his years of service, he has had great success by bringing programs such as plumbing to high schools; constitutional carry legislation; “protecting innocent life in the womb,” and more.
When he secured another term in November, he told the Morning Telegraph he was looking forward to continuing to support the Second Amendment, promoting “pro-life culture” in Texas and lowering property taxes.
Schaefer authored, or co-authored, 41 bills during the 88th regular session of the Legislature.
Major issues Scheafer focuses on includes jobs and economic freedom; education, including vocational and career training in public schools; health care choice, quality and affordability; providing resources to those who need them during the COVID-19 pandemic without hurting businesses and “denying individual freedoms;” public safety; wise spending; protecting the unborn; and more.
Schaefer is known for being one of the farthest-right members of the lower chamber, according to the Texas Tribune. He chaired the Freedom Caucus when it launched in 2017 then took the helm again for 2023.
The caucus started out as a rambunctious group but grew to become more collaborative with leadership — and Schaefer carried some important bills in recent years. In 2021, he authored what Republicans call “constitutional carry” legislation that allowed the permitless carry of handguns, one of several proposals that made up what some Republicans deemed the “most conservative session ever.”
Schaefer has been especially strident on issues related to the border. In 2017, he authored a controversial amendment to the state’s “sanctuary cities” ban that allowed local law enforcement officers to question the immigration status of people they legally detain. During the latest regular session, he authored an unsuccessful proposal to create a state-run “Border Protection Unit.”
Schaefer also stood out this year for vocally opposing the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, splitting with most House Republicans. Even though he sided against Paxton in his 2022 primary — backing Paxton challenger Louie Gohmert — Schaefer said the impeachment process was too flawed to support the extraordinary step.
Schaefer said he believed the process was being rushed and didn’t believe House members had a good understanding of “the adequacy, legality, or fairness of the impeachment process.” He added that he was disturbed by the way the situation was being handled and said if impeachment was the right option, it was being done the wrong way.
Schaefer was on hand in June when Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis visited Eagle Pass to announce a hard-right border policy. Schaefer endorsed DeSantis that day and remains one of the few elected officials in Texas to publicly go against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 primary, according to the Texas Tribune.