Two state proposition on the May ballot related to homestead exemptions would bring increased tax relief to homeowners.
“One of the easiest ways a homeowner can lower his or her property tax bill … is to file a homestead exemption,” Smith County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Carol Dixon said in a statement.
For a property to qualify as a homestead, it must be designed or adapted for human residents, and the homeowner must live at the property on Jan. 1, according to the appraisal district website.
The state mandates that school districts provide a $25,000 homestead exemption, which reduces the appraised value of a home and reduces its tax bill, according to the appraisal district.
A second homestead exemption also is available to residents who are 65 or older or disabled. These residents by law receive a $10,000 homestead exemption for school taxes in addition to the $25,000 available to all homeowners, according to the appraisal district.
Proposition 2 on the May ballot would increase the homestead exemption to $40,000 for school district property taxes. This would save the average homeowner $176 on an annual property tax bill, according to the Texas Tribune.
If approved, the measure would cost the state $600 million annually as it made up the lost revenue to schools, the Tribune reported. A $4.4 billion surplus would be used to pay for the measure's first-year cost, but it's unclear where future funding would come from.
Proposition 1 would extend the increased exemption of $40,000 to elderly and disabled homeowners whose school taxes are frozen under state law. This measure would cost the state more than $744 million from 2024 to 2026, the Tribune reported.
The changes would be automatic and retroactive to Jan. 1, if approved.
Initially, this would also impact how appraisal districts send required appraisal estimates to school districts.
Usually, appraisal estimates have to be provided to taxing entities by April 30 each year, but since the election is after this date, school districts will receive an estimate based on the existing $25,000 exemption and one with a higher $40,000 exemption this year, said Libby Neely, chief appraiser with the Gregg County Appraisal District
Residents with questions about the homestead exemption can contact the Smith County Appraisal District at (903) 510-8621.
Early voting begins Monday and ends May 3. Election Day is May 7.