Reflecting on the past year and the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler Mayor Don Warren said that if there is one thing he's certain of, it's that the citizens of Tyler are resilient.
On Tuesday morning, Warren looked back at the successes and challenges the city of Tyler saw in 2020 during the State of the City Luncheon at Green Acres Baptist Church CrossWalk Conference Center.
When COVID-19 first reached East Texas in March last year, former Mayor Martin Heines worked with the Northeast Texas Public Health District, schools, medical communities, restaurants and the county, Warren said. Everyone worked together to develop a plan that would help save lives, and it worked.
People weren't able to meet face to face for a while during the pandemic, so things such as building inspections, giving traffic violations and firemen fighting fires became more difficult, he said. Everywhere officials went they had to wear personal protective equipment.
The city worked to keep things going through video conferences, he said. The Tyler Public Library continued virtual meetings with kids, and the city council and planning and zoning meetings were all moved online, but it was all very different.
“We learned to adapt just like all y’all did,” Warren said. “We all had to learn how to deal with it.”
Upcoming Developments
As Tyler continues to grow and make improvements, there are three big things in the community that will help make it great, he said.
The first is the upcoming University of Texas System medical school in Tyler. The economic impact of this school is $1.7 billion, making the school the biggest thing to happen in the community, he said.
Right now, Tyler has 8,891 people employed in the health care field.
The second thing is broadband internet. If the city of Tyler learned anything from COVID-19, it's that good internet is essential to everyone, Warren said.
The third thing is the new Rose Complex. This is a $28 million complex that will replace Harvey Convention Center.
The Rose Complex is being paid for with the 2% hotel/motel tax that is meant for conference centers. Warren said the city has been saving the revenue for five years.
“There's a lot going on in our city and a lot to be proud of,” Warren said. “At the heart of what I see, it's about relationships and it's about friendships and what we have with each other.”
At the ceremony, The Leadership Tyler Class 34 also graduated.
Growth All Around Tyler
As a city council, members have worked together to promote growth in Tyler, Warren said. He ran on the slogan ‘Don Warren for mayor of all of Tyler,’ and this is still something he strongly believes in.
The city of Tyler is showing 4% growth per year, he said.
He added the city is also getting younger at an average of 33.7 years versus 35 years. The cost of living in Tyler is 8% below the national average, making it an affordable place to live.
“One thing we’ve worked on for the last seven years is creating more rooftops for north Tyler,” he said.
Right now, the goal is 3,000 houses, he said. City staff has been talking to different contractors and the idea of developing north Tyler is catching on.
Warren said a development is in progress that will have 11 small (1,300 square feet) homes for people in need of affordable housing.
A contractor out of Dallas is working with the city to develop the 540 acres, he said.
Warren explained the hope is by growing the west Loop 323, Tyler will begin growing further north because south Tyler is already pretty full.
Downtown is showing growth as well with the development of new apartments nearby, the addition of restaurants and refurbishments to old lofts, Warren said.
A movement to refurbish the old brick streets is being pushed, he said.
Warren said the brick streets were put down in the 90s and really add to downtown, the bricks are part of Tyler's heritage and culture.
All of these changes are bringing new energy to downtown, he said.
“Every vibrant city has a vibrant downtown,” Warren said.
Infrastructure
A big thing Tyler is looking to fix is its streets and traffic issues, Warren said. The city of Tyler plans to spend $5 million on streets and $12.7 million on traffic systems.
The traffic systems will gradually be improved over a 10-year period, beginning with Broadway Avenue, he said. The goal is to retime 18 intersections and put in an infrastructure that will allow traffic boxes to talk to engineers remotely.
The city has other plans for infrastructure as well, including improvements to water systems, wastewater systems and drainage.
Since 2016, the city has spent $17 million in improving the water and plan to spend $22 million more in the next five years, Warren said. He noted water is an essential and continual commitment that Tyler takes seriously.
The wastewater system will also be improved through the next 10 years at a cost of $200 million.
Drainage improvements are necessary as well, he said. As Tyler grows, so do drainage issues, so they have committed to spending $2.8 million this year on improvements.
Warren was pleased to say that Tyler ranks in the top 20 safest cities in Texas.
“I think our community embraces our police, I know our police embraces the community, but I think that is what makes our city top 20 of the safest in state,” he said.
In 2018, the city of Tyler ran a survey for community members to rank things in Tyler, number one on the list was public safety with a score of 88, Warren said.
Safety comes from police outreach, and Tyler police do a lot of that in our community, he said.
Bouncing Back
Despite everything thrown at them, the community of Tyler is doing great, he said.
In the beginning of COVID-19, Warren said the city of Tyler officials thought sales taxes were going to be dead. He said revenues were affected, but not nearly as much as predicted, Warren said.
Tyler is known to rely on sales taxes, and when COVID-19 or economical issues arise, it can cause a loss, he said. People are not able to shop as much, so adjustments have to be made to make up for the loss of sales taxes, Warren added.
Despite concerns, when you look at the fiscal year of 2020-21, this October through present day, Tyler is 12.45% higher in sales tax revenue than the year before. In April this year, Tyler was 54.8% higher than April 2020, he said.
Warren said the uptick shows the city of Tyler has bounced back, and a good amount of people are out and spending.
Another thing people worried about was the hotel occupancy tax, Warren said.
He said Tyler had no hotels close, but instead the hotels were successful and are doing even better now.
“Tyler was a hub for the traveling nurses in East Texas, so where do these nurses stay? They stay in our hotels,” Warren said.
Earlier in the pandemic, Warren said a lot of parks were worked on as well, adding things like splash pads, an amphitheater, skate parks and more. Starting back in 2014, the city began a movement to work on the parks and COVID-19 didn’t halt the progress.
Warren said seeing people come out to the parks in Tyler during the pandemic was fascinating. They were more crowded than they have ever been before.
Even now, the Tyler City Council intends to continue working on parks because those green spaces improve the quality of life, he said.
Even two new fire stations opened up during COVID-19, he said. One on Gentry and Palace and the other on Cherry Hill.
The Tyler Fire Department recently received a Class 1 public protection rating, which is the highest rating a fire department can receive regarding a community’s ability to suppress a fire.
Warren said this is the best a city can get and means Tyler has a great force, response time and hydrants in the right places.
If anything, this pandemic showed how capable Tyler is of bouncing back and becoming better, Warren said.