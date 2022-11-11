Construction of a left turn lane at the intersection of State Highway 64 East and Wolfe Lane, or County Road 289, in Chapel Hill was announced to have an anticipated start date of this fall a little over a year ago. Now, officials say the start date is unknown but scheduling it is in the works.
This project is being completed by the Texas Department of Transportation. The approximately $1 million project was submitted to the Highway Safety Improvement Program and approved in June with plans to begin work this fall.
A pre-construction meeting was held about two weeks ago with the contractor of the project, TxDOT and other involved entities where it was determined the contractor was not quite ready to begin construction, said Jeff Williford, TxDOT Tyler District spokesperson. At this time, TxDOT is waiting to hear back about the contractor's schedule to determine a start date.
The plan for this project is to add a turning lane onto Highway 64 at the intersection, Williford said. Currently, traffic must turn from the traveling lane of the two-lane road, which has caused safety concerns.
“I think that's what was found was that most of it was rear-ending,” he said. “It was distracted drivers rear ending motorists that were stopped to make a left turn onto Wolfe Lane."
The addition of a turning lane will allow vehicles making a left turn to move out of the main travel lane, safely letting through traffic pass.
Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, pushed for TxDOT to improve the safety of this intersection through both immediate and long-term solutions. Schaefer previously visited the site in fall of 2020 after a major wreck and noted that the road was dangerous and needed improvements.
Soon after construction of a turning lane was approved, Schaefer said, “This is a huge success for Chapel Hill residents, and it will save many lives in the future.”
Even before the 2020 crash that led to a child and two adults being hospitalized, this road posed safety concerns with residents seeing numerous other wrecks.
Around the fall of 2021, TxDOT began putting temporary measures into place until a more permanent fix could be done. These measures included lowering the speed limit, putting warning signs on Highway 64 and the addition of flashing lights.
Williford said the hope is that construction at this intersection can begin soon. Once construction begins, TxDOT will do its best to prevent significant delays or closures, he added.
When construction does occur and is completed, he said that TxDOT will continue looking at the road to ensure safety has been improved. Engineers in the eight counties within the TxDOT Tyler District do daily drives, and even night-time drives, to see what is going on traffic wise and ensure safety is good in the area.
“Safety really is our No. 1 priority. We want to be able to see how people are driving and suggest or look at any improvements that could be done,” Williford said.
In May, another project in the area was completed on Wolfe Lane. The road was reopened to traffic after a two-month bridge replacement project, which added a new, wider concrete bridge with railing. The bridge project was a part of a federal program administered by TxDOT.